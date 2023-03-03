Birthdays
Man arrested, charged with second-degree murder after 2022 Roanoke homicide

Credit: Roanoke Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Quantas L. Howard, 44 of Roanoke, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on December 12, 2022.

A man was found shot dead at a residence in the area in December of 2022.

Roanoke Police say after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, a warrant for Howard’s arrest was obtained on February 10, 2023. Officers immediately began looking for Howard.

He was located and taken into custody on Thursday without conflict.

“We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance taking Howard into custody.”

