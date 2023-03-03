Man shot after altercation in SE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was shot after an altercation in SE Roanoke early Friday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say they responded at 1:40 a.m. to the 1500 block of Buena Vista Blvd SE, where they found a man inside a home with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that a verbal altercation between the man and a woman led to the shooting. Police say the man and the shooter know each other and that evidence suggests this is an isolated incident.

Police arrived with a K-9 in an attempt to find the woman, who had left the scene, but she was not located.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

