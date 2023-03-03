About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WDBJ:

WDBJ7, WZBJ and WDBJ7.com is a Gray owned dominant CBS affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®”, WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produces more than 55 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

Job Summary/Description:

The Multimedia Consultant is responsible for implementing sales strategies and growing revenue on all television and digital sales initiatives. New business development is key responsibility of this position.

Duties/Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

- Selling online advertising consistent with station policies and rate guidelines; responsible for rate negotiation with clients- Responsible for cultivating and maintaining client relationships at all levels- Prospect and developing new advertisers- Apply creative marketing plans to generate new revenue opportunities- Maintain current working knowledge of interactive products and their functions- Prepare and present proposals to advertisers- Collect money as needed for outstanding accounts- Performing research and developing leads for new online revenue opportunities- Service existing accounts and create special sales opportunities specific to each client- Assist in creating presentations, sales materials and online creative ads- Maintaining accurate recordkeeping of all digital sales inventory- Performing other incidental and related duties as required and assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

- Computer literacy, knowledge of Microsoft Office- Strong understanding of both broadcast and interactive sales- Able to build and maintain relationships- Able to maximize rates and availability- Able to execute sales initiatives- Able to lead and motivate a team of account executives- Able to manage transactional sales activity for multiple products- Excellent communication skills are required- Strong negotiating skills- Strong organizational skills and prioritizing skills within a fast-paced environment is required- Able to quickly, accurately and calmly handle decision-making process- A strategic thinker is required; someone who can build and grow a business with leading brand and direct marketers- Must have the ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities- Must have the ability to make solid business decisions and implement necessary changes- Good follow-up skills are essential- Must be a detail-oriented sales professional with excellent project management, presentation, and interpersonal skills- Ability to communicate effectively is required- Must represent the company with professionalism and integrity.- Requires strong leadership skills- Must maintain a high level of confidentiality- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, yet committed to team environment

Education -- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising or a related field is strongly preferred

Licensing/Certifications -- Must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable

