Rivermont School celebrates their 25th anniversary with the Danville community

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rivermont School invited the community to celebrate 25 years of educating students with special needs in Danville.

There are currently 15 Rivermont schools in Virginia that serve 800 children across the state.

Danville was the fourth location to open in 1998.

“It’s been a journey,” explained Terry Templeton, Rivermont School Principal. “There’s been a lot of changes through the years. There was COVID, and there’s been a lot of changes for people all over with employment. Those are some of the challenges that we have had to overcome. But, at the end, we are there for students to make them successful.”

Former NFL player Ferrell Edmunds was the keynote speaker.

Edmunds spoke about the impact Rivermont had on his foster son’s life.

“God blessed us with three wonderful boys. At that time, we were wondering, ‘how can we help Danville in a positive fashion?’ So, we took on foster care. We had to reach the kids where they at at that point in their lives. Rivermont was a great help for us by helping them get through the rough and hard times in life,” said Edmunds.

Congressman Bob Good spoke about his soft spot for Rivermont and his son who experienced learning challenges growing up.

“I have an extra appreciation from the experience that we went through and all the difference that our teachers and our staff make when you invest in young lives who need that extra help that extra support and extra encouragement so thank you for what you do because you are certainly making a difference and it does last a lifetime,” said Congressman Bob Good.

Parents were also there to celebrate with their students.

“They help her pretty good with her behaviors in class,” said Christina Adams, parent of 16-year-old Passion Adams. “I think it’s a really great opportunity for all the kids to have.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.