Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Roanoke County Public Schools encourages community to put down technology for a day

Global Day of Unplugging
Global Day of Unplugging(WDBJ7)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE CO, Va. (WDBJ) - A school district here at home is encouraging everyone to put their phone down for a day.

Roanoke County Public Schools adopted a resolution back in January declaring a Global Day of Unplugging.

It is an international effort to voluntarily restrict the usage of technology for 24 hours.

To bring awareness of the harmful effects smartphones and computers can have on mental and physical health.

“Anything we can do to help students and our community to sort of refocus, take a break from those things that we sometimes can become addicted to and can have a negative influence,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “It’s just a great way to emphasize having a great day of acknowledgment of ‘hey we can do this’.”

School officials are asking everyone to not use any technology from sundown March 3rd until sundown March 4th. Instead, they encourage interacting with loved ones or going outside.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Main risks for Friday's storms would be damaging winds and minor flooding. Another risk is the...
Tracking showers through 9PM; strong winds build in behind
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Frank Distefano mug
Man accused of threatening police officer jailed after being shot
Restoration Housing
Non-profit buys seventh historic home in Roanoke

Latest News

Rivermont's 25th Anniversary
Rivermont School celebrates their 25th anniversary with the Danville community
Discussions On Discipline In Roanoke County
Discussions On Discipline In Roanoke County
Roanoke County School Board members raised concerns about fighting in schools at Thursday's...
Concerns raised about fighting during Roanoke County School Board work session
DPS To Participate In Read Across America Week
DPS To Participate In Read Across America Week