Roanoke County Public Schools encourages community to put down technology for a day

ROANOKE CO, Va. (WDBJ) - A school district here at home is encouraging everyone to put their phone down for a day.

Roanoke County Public Schools adopted a resolution back in January declaring a Global Day of Unplugging.

It is an international effort to voluntarily restrict the usage of technology for 24 hours.

To bring awareness of the harmful effects smartphones and computers can have on mental and physical health.

“Anything we can do to help students and our community to sort of refocus, take a break from those things that we sometimes can become addicted to and can have a negative influence,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “It’s just a great way to emphasize having a great day of acknowledgment of ‘hey we can do this’.”

School officials are asking everyone to not use any technology from sundown March 3rd until sundown March 4th. Instead, they encourage interacting with loved ones or going outside.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.