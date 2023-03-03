Senator Bernie Sanders met with standing ovation at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia welcomed former presidential candidate and current Senator Bernie Sanders to Grounds. Students lined up for hours in advance to get a good seat, with tickets already having sold out in just two minutes.

The Vermont senator was greeted by a standing ovation inside Old Cabell Hall.

Sanders went on to speak about how capitalism affects all aspects of American life and his new book, “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.”

“You got to be thinking about what money means in politics, what money means in our economy, and then you got to also be thinking into the future,” Sanders said.

The central topic of his talk was the morality of capitalism and how it impacts health care around the world.

Reporter Robert Costa asked Sanders if he is planning on running for reelection to the Senate in 2024.

In response, Sanders said: “We’re in early March now. We just came from an election in November and I think we are spending too much time worried about who’s running than what the hell the people we elected are actually doing,”

Sanders was invited to speak by the UVA Center for Politics.

