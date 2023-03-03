Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

South Carolina highway named after Lavel Davis Jr.

Lavel Davis Jr.
Lavel Davis Jr.(Live 5/File)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - South Carolina is honoring the life of University of Virginia football player Lavel Davis Jr.

The 9.6-mile stretch of Highway 78, close to Davis Jr.’s former high school, will be named the “Lavel ‘Tyler’ Norman Davis, Jr. Memorial Highway”.

A dedication ceremony is set to take place on April 29.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Main risks for Friday's storms would be damaging winds and minor flooding. Another risk is the...
Tracking showers through 9PM; strong winds build in behind
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Frank Distefano mug
Man accused of threatening police officer jailed after being shot
Restoration Housing
Non-profit buys seventh historic home in Roanoke

Latest News

Rivermont's 25th Anniversary
Rivermont School celebrates their 25th anniversary with the Danville community
Global Day of Unplugging
Roanoke County Public Schools encourages community to put down technology for a day
Roanoke County school officials are asking everyone to not use any technology from sundown...
Roanoke County School District Global Day of Unplugging
Malayshia Solomon's vigil was held Wednesday.
12-year-old victim’s mother says boyfriend shot her daughter, court documents show
Rivermont School invited the community to celebrate 25 years of educating students with special...
Danville's Rivermont School Celebrates 25 Years