Virginia National Guard breaks ground on major expansion in Botetourt Co.

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - 14 years after the Roanoke Armory closed, the Virginia National Guard is rebuilding its presence in western Virginia.

Thursday morning, officials broke ground on a major expansion in Botetourt County.

The Virginia National Guard acquired the site of the former Botetourt Correctional Center in 2015 and opened the current facility two years later.

It’s now home to the 29th Infantry Division Band, and Field Maintenance Shop #10. The expansion will provide enough space for two more units and 220 additional soldiers.

Maj. General Timothy Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia, said the guard has been deliberate but determined in bringing the project forward.

“It gets us back to our roots of having a presence in the Roanoke Valley,” Williams said following the groundbreaking ceremony. “Something that we’ve had, really as long as we can remember and particularly since World War I. And so rebuilding that link is incredibly important.”

The 29th Infantry Division Band provided the soundtrack for a ceremony that included Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw.

Sgt. Zach Federico is a student at Liberty University and works in the School of Business there. He plays the euphonium and trombone in the band.

“We’re really excited about the expansion,” Federico told reporters. “It’s really great to have more soldiers in the facility.”

Equally excited is Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe.

“It’s a fabulous location. It’s very close, yet remote,” Larrowe said. “It is a prime example of reuse of a facility. And so, we’re just pleased to death that this is taking place in Botetourt.”

Expansion of the Roanoke Regional Readiness Center Complex is expected to take about two years.

