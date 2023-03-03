Woman arrested for Roanoke man’s murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was arrested for a Roanoke man’s murder in February, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

22-year-old Armonie Gunn was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the August 2022 murder of 25-year-old Mahdi Holland.

Police say that detectives presented the case to the January meeting of the Roanoke City Grand Jury, where the charges were obtained. Gunn came to the Roanoke Police Department on February 23rd, where the indictments were served without incident and she was taken into custody.

