AEP crews on standby in case weekend weather impacts power lines

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power crews are ready to respond in case the weekend weather causes power outages across southwest Virginia.

“Anytime we see wind gusts of around a 40-50 mile per hour range, then we know there’s a possibility of outages. So first thing we do is let our crews know and to be prepared. So that’s where we are right now, just in that preparation mode,” said George Porter, spokesperson for Appalachian Power.

Porter said this is a good time for all residents to prepare, just in case of power outages.

“Now’s the time to check on the elderly, if you have a generator to go ahead and get it prepared, charge your batteries on your cell phones and different things like that, make sure those flashlights are ready to go, just be prepared for the possibility of outages.”

The high winds not only pose a threat to power lines, but responding crews as well.

“We have a standard where we try not to put our men and women in bucket trucks of wind gusts above 30 miles per hour. We want to always have give our people the option to judge a situation on whether it’s safe or not.”

As always, AEP encourages customers to let them know if they have an outage and also never approach a downed power line. You can reach AEP by calling 1-800-956-4237 or on their social media accounts.

