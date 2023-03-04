Amazon pauses construction on second phase of HQ2

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Amazon has confirmed it is pausing construction on its second headquarters in northern Virginia.

Friday, the company said Phase 1 of the HQ2 project is on track to be completed this summer, and its long-term commitment hasn’t changed.

But plans for a second building have shifted.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech said construction of its Innovation Campus nearby remains on schedule, with the first 11-story academic building on track to welcome students, faculty and staff in the fall of 2024.

“Amazon’s HQ2 was a catalyst for the commonwealth’s $1 billion Tech Talent Investment Program -- and for announcing plans for our campus in 2018 – but our mission has always been more ambitious than one company,” Virginia Tech spokesperson Mark Owczarski said in a written statement Friday afternoon. “We are excited to continue our work to define a new chapter of graduate education in the greater Washington, D.C., metro area and to help the state meet its goal of doubling the technology workforce.”

Amazon said Phase 1 of its HQ2 project, Met Park, is on track to open in June with 8,000 employees, and the company’s long-term commitment, including plans to bring 25,000 corporate and tech jobs to northern Virginia, haven’t changed.

“We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees, and since Met Park will have space to accommodate more than 14,000 employees, we’ve decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit,” said John Schoettler, Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities. “Our second headquarters has always been a multi-year project, and we remain committed to Arlington, Virginia, and the greater Capital Region…”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.