Appalachian Power releases outage update following storms

(WDBJ) - The effects of dreary weather are being felt by Appalachian Power customers throughout the region.

According to the company, around 41,000 customers are without power as of early Saturday afternoon.

The full update can be found below:

“The majority of outages are in West Virginia, but outage numbers in Virginia continue to be affected by windy conditions, particularly in the Roanoke area.

Appalachian Power’s storm response team is assessing damage, making repairs, and developing plans for additional resources in locations where damage is more extensive.

Hundreds of additional workers from several states will arrive later today and tomorrow to join the company’s storm response.

Outages

At one point, nearly 54,000 Appalachian Power customers were without electric service as a result of the storm.

The majority of outages are in West Virginia. About 35,000 customers are without electric service. Counties with more than 1,000 customers without power include Cabell, 5,104; Jackson, 1,336; Kanawha, 7,095; Lincoln, 3,100; Mason, 2,222; Mingo, 1,970; Putnam, 2,886; and Wayne, 7,856.

About 5,000 customers in Virginia are without service. Areas with outages include Buchanan, 700; Carroll, 196; Dickenson, 448; Grayson, 227; Nelson, 164; Montgomery, 120; Roanoke, 1,304; Russell, 156; Scott, 755; Smyth, 453; and Washington, 330.

Less than a thousand customers are without service in the company’s Tennessee service territory.

Restoration Estimates

Restoration estimates are available for Virginia and Tennessee customers. The company expects to provide restoration estimates for West Virginia customers later today.

The company expects to have power restored to most of its Virginia customers by 11 pm. Exceptions in Virginia include areas in and around Glade Spring and Gate City where power is expected to be restored by 11 pm, Sunday.

Appalachian Power expects to have service back on for its Tennessee customers by 6 pm, Sunday.

Storm Response Efforts

Appalachian Power planned for significant outages from this storm, and hundreds of assessors, line mechanics and tree crews are in the field helping repair damaged facilities and remove downed trees.

The company has secured additional crews from within and outside Appalachian Power’s service area for the hardest hit areas of West Virginia.

Weather

Windy conditions continue to be a problem in some areas. High winds can slow restoration by delaying the ability to use bucket trucks to repair damaged facilities.

Safety Message

All downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx

For More Information

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.””

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.