Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Chase Elliott out of NASCAR indefinitely after tibia surgery

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
By Mark Anderson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports says Chase Elliott is out indefinitely after undergoing a successful three-hour surgery to repair a fractured tibia. General manager Jeff Andrews says there is no timeline on when the star NASCAR driver will return.

Elliott injured his left leg Friday while snowboarding in Colorado. Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet in place of Elliott in Sunday’s Cup race in Las Vegas.

Andrews said the process has begun to attain a waiver from NASCAR for Elliott to be eligible for this year’s playoffs.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of man reported missing from local hospital found in Salem
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
22-year-old Armonie Gunn, arrested on multiple charges including first-degree murder.
Woman arrested for Roanoke man’s murder
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 13-year-old Shaun...
UPDATE: Albemarle County 8-year-old and 13-year-old have been found safe

Latest News

Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter
VHSL Hall of Famer, Former Pulaski Co. football coach dies
No. 8 VT Defeats Hurricanes
WDBJ7 photo
No. 8 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team defeats Hurricanes 68-42 in ACC Tournament
Lavel Davis Jr.
South Carolina highway named after Lavel Davis Jr.