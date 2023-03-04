Chase Elliott out of NASCAR indefinitely after tibia surgery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports says Chase Elliott is out indefinitely after undergoing a successful three-hour surgery to repair a fractured tibia. General manager Jeff Andrews says there is no timeline on when the star NASCAR driver will return.

Elliott injured his left leg Friday while snowboarding in Colorado. Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet in place of Elliott in Sunday’s Cup race in Las Vegas.

Andrews said the process has begun to attain a waiver from NASCAR for Elliott to be eligible for this year’s playoffs.

