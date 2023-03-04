Community groups continue to hold monthly youth events despite low attendance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community groups are trying new ways to reach youth, in an effort to bring down the ongoing gun violence.

ALLY is a partnership between Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, the City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill.

Saturday they hosted a tour of the historic Gainsboro community but no kids showed up.

Each month they host events geared toward teens in the Star City. During the summer months, turnout was high but it’s since dwindled down.

“I do think we need to have better advertisement. I know there was other events going on today for the youth as well,” said Event Coordinator Jason Hairston. “But the thing is we just to make sure we stay consistent. Even if people don’t show up we still going to be here to hold the events regardless.”

Saturday’s event was rescheduled from last Saturday because of the weather.

Next month, the groups will be hosting a basketball tournament on April 1st and an Easter egg hunt on April 8th. Both events will be at Eureka Park.

