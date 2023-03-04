Critically Missing Child Alert issued for Albemarle County 8-year-old and 13 year-old
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 13-year-old Shaun Lee Steppe. Shaun was last seen on Friday, February 24, 2023, in the company of Angela Ridgewell Steppe in a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon.
ACPD is also currently seeking the whereabouts of 8-year-old Shayn Lucious Steppe. Shayn was last seen on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the company of Angela Ridgewell Steppe in a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon.
Anyone with information on the location of either Steppe brother or Ms. Angela Ridgewell Steppe is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
Name: Shaun Lee Steppe
Age: 13 years old
Sex: Male
Height: 5′7″
Weight: 100 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Name: Shayn Lucious Steppe
Age: 8 years old
Sex: Male
Height: 5′2″
Weight: 140 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
