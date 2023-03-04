Birthdays
Critically Missing Child Alert issued for Albemarle County 8-year-old and 13 year-old

Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 13-year-old Shaun Lee Steppe and 8 -year-old Shayn Lucious Steppe.(credit: VSP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 13-year-old Shaun Lee Steppe. Shaun was last seen on Friday, February 24, 2023, in the company of Angela Ridgewell Steppe in a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon.

ACPD is also currently seeking the whereabouts of 8-year-old Shayn Lucious Steppe. Shayn was last seen on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the company of Angela Ridgewell Steppe in a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information on the location of either Steppe brother or Ms. Angela Ridgewell Steppe is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Name: Shaun Lee Steppe

Age: 13 years old

Sex: Male

Height: 5′7″

Weight: 100 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Name: Shayn Lucious Steppe

Age: 8 years old

Sex: Male

Height: 5′2″

Weight: 140 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

