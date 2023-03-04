Drying and breezy today

Winds remain gusty and slowly decrease today

Sunny, dry through the weekend

Cooler air possible by next weekend

SATURDAY

Winds remain gusty this morning with sustained winds 10-20 mph and gusts topping 40 mph at times. A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning remains active until 10AM.

Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning continues this morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Overall, the weekend is shaping up to be a dry and sunny one with gradually warming temperatures. Highs will reach the 50s Saturday highs in the 60s by Sunday. Lows will be in the low 30s for most areas.

Winds slowly decrease this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Sunny and windy today. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

High pressure continues to build in with temperatures warming in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

The week starts out dry with an area of high pressure overhead and highs on Monday in the 60s and 70s. A week front moves though Monday night allowing temperatures to cool into the 50s and 60s on Tuesday. More seasonable conditions are expected on Wednesday and we will likely stay dry through the middle of the week.

COLDER AIR COMING

All signs lead to some colder air that is set to arrive late in the week which may last into mid-month. Cool high pressure will then maintain control of the weather pattern with temperatures returning closer to normal.

This will include the likelihood of freezing overnight temperatures across the region, which may impact vegetation which has already started sprouting. We will continue to monitor this major pattern shift for any kind of wintry weather.

All signs are leading to some much colder air coming in by the middle of the month. (WDBJ7)

