Family of Ukrainian refugees using music to adapt to life in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Melichenkos are a family of Ukrainian refugees using music to adapt to life here in Virginia.

Tetyana Melichenko says that one of the most difficult parts of the transition was the fact that she and her family don’t know English very well. NBC29 has translated her and her family’s responses.

“People have been very responsive and helpful, and that’s been very nice to see,” Tetyana said.

Because of the war, the Melichenkos had to uproot their whole lives, packing everything they could into two suitcases and fleeing Ukraine. Tetyana has a sister in the Charlottesville area who has been helping her and her family adjust. Tetyana says her family’s music is one of the few things they could bring with them.

Tetyana’s husband, Sergiy Melichenko, says that his biggest fear in all of this is the unknown.

“When we lived in Ukraine and Belarus, we could do everything for ourselves, but here, we have to depend on a lot of help and are not completely independent,” Sergiy said. “One of the hardest things is having to wait for a decision on our humanitarian visas.”

Anastasia Melichenko is 11 years old has been playing music since she was 4.

“I really like school and like that people are very nice and are willing to help whenever I need help,” Anastasia said.

She says that the hardest part of living in Virginia has been learning to speak English. She also says she deeply misses her friends from home.

Anastasia’s brother, Vladyslav, is 16 years old, and he’s been a musician since he was 5.

I love looking at people’s reactions to see that that music is bringing them joy, and I enjoy sharing that with them,” Vladyslav said.

He says he finds comfort in music, and hopes that the war ends soon.

The Melichenkos say they are planning on staying in America to teach music and perform.

