Liberty University students package 272,000 meals for Ukrainian refugees

More than a thousand students packaged meals throughout Friday for Ukrainian refugees.
More than a thousand students packaged meals throughout Friday for Ukrainian refugees.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’m just so proud of our university,” said Ruthanne Martin.

Ruthanne Martin has seen first-hand the impact the Russian invasion has had on Ukrainians. She was a part of the LU Serve Now team that went to Romania to help Ukrainian refugees just a month ago.

“I just had conversations with them in Romania, the refugees, and they’ve just expressed the gratitude that they have, and how it’s a serious need right now,” said Martin.

More than a thousand Liberty University students answered the continued call for help by packaging 272,000 meals to be sent to those who need it most right now.

“I love to see all the students that are getting involved, that we aren’t just thinking about people, but we’re taking action,” said Martin.

For the students involved, they feel events like this show what LU is all about.

“It does make me very happy to see everyone rallying around and supporting a country that is in need right now and I think it’s a perfect example of faith in action,” said Josie Franke, a junior at Liberty University.

The hundreds of thousands of meals will be shipped to Romania where many Ukrainian refugees reside and distributed by partners of the Greater European Mission.

