No. 13 Virginia men’s basketball defeats Louisville 75-60, Share ACC regular-season title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wahoos ended their regular-season journey sharing the top spot after the final horn rang on Saturday’s 75-60 win over Louisville.

Louisville outscored UVA 40-39 in the final half, but it was not enough to spoil the Senior honors in Charlottesville.

Virginia will roll into the ACC Tournament this week with a 23-6 overall record, including 15-5 in conference play.

