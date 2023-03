GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Hokies advance to the semifinals on Saturday after a 68-42 win over the Hurricanes on Friday night.

Taylor Soule and Liz Kitley both recorded double-doubles, with D’asia Gregg only one point shy of her own.

Duke awaits on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. from Greensboro.

