GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Hokies downed the Blue Devils on Saturday, 58-37 to reach the first ACC title game in program history.

Georgia Amoore led the game with 24 points.

Louisville is last in line on the way to a Hokie ACC title on Sunday at 1 p.m. from Greensboro.

