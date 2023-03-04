Roanoke Youth Summit teaches kids about confidence and mental health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Youth Services Citizen’s Board is helping children with their mental health and confidence.

The annual youth summit took place at William Fleming High School in person for the first time since COVID. And this year’s big topic was confidence.

“These are the issues affecting Roanoke teens nowadays. With mental health and being confident about yourself,” said Youth Services Board Member Jayveon Tucker. “Being confident in your body. So, these are the big issues in Roanoke right now.”

As a kid, Tucker attended the youth summit. He says he still carries with him the lessons he learned. Now, Tucker is helping with organizing the event.

“Being a part of it now. I’m being a part of the change and I’m inspiring other youth,” added Tucker.

The event had activities focused on mental health, healthy relationships, self-expression, self-image, and more.

“Confidence is one of those things that you don’t always know you have,” said Youth Services Citizen’s Board Chair Anita Price. “And it just takes pouring into young people to help them to develop it.”

Around 100 kids attended the workshops which lasted 4 hours on Saturday.

As a grandmother to two middle school girls, it was important for Marlene Hamelette to make sure they attended.

“They need the exposure. They need to know that the world is bigger than a circle,” explained Hamelette. “And they need to know that there are other young people that are dealing with the same challenges and have some of the same triumphs that they have.”

Price says she hopes kids walk away knowing they are valued.

“We have so much confidence in them that they are going to grow up to be wonderful citizens that give back to their community,” said Price.

Self-confidence can be a superpower.

