VHSL Hall of Famer, Former Pulaski Co. football coach dies

(WDBJ) - Legendary local high school football coach Joel Hicks has died, according to former NFL and Virginia Tech player Shayne Graham on Twitter. Hicks was inducted into the VHSL Hall of Fame in the Class of 2016.

“I was so blessed to have not only known but had a deep relationship with Coach. I’m so glad that I had many years to have been able to play golf, visit, have beers, to just talk about old stories.”

So sad to hear about the passing of Legend PCHS Cougar football coach Joel Hicks.

His legend is almost mythical proportions to those that knew him or knew about him. From his demanding demeanor, deep extended drawl, to his ironic self deprecating sense of humor, to his… https://t.co/5RtkRxLjcW pic.twitter.com/lwyrjBE3zc — Shayne Graham (@Shaynegraham17) March 4, 2023

Hicks won 210 games during his 24-years at Pulaski County. His team won the 1992 Division 6 state title, and had three state runner-up finishes. Hicks has won three state coach of the year awards.

Our community mourns the loss of Coach Joel Hicks. Coach impacted so many lives of young men in Pulaski County. His impact on our community will forever be valued and never forgotten. Rest easy Coach! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/JRR8SGdo2B — Pulaski County Cougar Football (@CougarFTBL) March 4, 2023

The football stadium is named after him.

Hicks both played and coached at West Virginia University.

