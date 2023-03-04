Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

VHSL Hall of Famer, Former Pulaski Co. football coach dies

Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter
Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter(Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Legendary local high school football coach Joel Hicks has died, according to former NFL and Virginia Tech player Shayne Graham on Twitter. Hicks was inducted into the VHSL Hall of Fame in the Class of 2016.

“I was so blessed to have not only known but had a deep relationship with Coach. I’m so glad that I had many years to have been able to play golf, visit, have beers, to just talk about old stories.”

Hicks won 210 games during his 24-years at Pulaski County. His team won the 1992 Division 6 state title, and had three state runner-up finishes. Hicks has won three state coach of the year awards.

The football stadium is named after him.

Hicks both played and coached at West Virginia University.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of man reported missing from local hospital found in Salem
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
22-year-old Armonie Gunn, arrested on multiple charges including first-degree murder.
Woman arrested for Roanoke man’s murder
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 13-year-old Shaun...
UPDATE: Albemarle County 8-year-old and 13-year-old have been found safe

Latest News

Chase Elliott out of NASCAR indefinitely after tibia surgery
No. 8 VT Defeats Hurricanes
WDBJ7 photo
No. 8 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team defeats Hurricanes 68-42 in ACC Tournament
Lavel Davis Jr.
South Carolina highway named after Lavel Davis Jr.