Virginia NAACP discusses results of General Assembly session

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Conference NAACP says the recent General Assembly session produced mixed results.

Leaders of the civil rights group discussed their legislative agenda during an online news conference Friday morning.

They said successes included a bill that expands eligibility for the Brown vs. Board of Education Scholarship Fund.

But the list of disappointments was longer, including the defeat of constitutional amendments that would have affirmed abortion rights, and automatically restored the voting rights of felons who have served their sentences.

Tyee Mallory is the group’s Legislative Coordinator.

“We did have major losses, but those losses were not a surprise, is what I should say,” Mallory told reporters. “For example, we knew that those constitutional amendments on reproductive rights and voting rights were probably not going to pass. They were major losses, but we look forward to them coming back in the future.”

Leaders of the group said they are also awaiting the results of budget negotiations they hope will fully fund public education, and other priorities.

