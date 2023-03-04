VT men’s basketball gets 82-60 win over Florida St. to end regular season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies were able to honor their seniors with a 82-60 win over Florida St. on Saturday.

Virginia Tech had four double-digit scorers, led by Sean Pedulla’s 25.

The Hokies end the regular season at 18-13 overall and 8-12 in conference play.

A matchup with Notre Dame awaits in the ACC Tournament at 7 p.m. in Greensboro on Tuesday night.

