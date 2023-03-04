Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

What’s What With the Weekend, March 3-5

What's With the Weekend
What's With the Weekend
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.

Featured events:

Saturday

Roanoke Arts Pop

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/03/01/taubman-presents-art-pop/

Justin Moore at the Berglund Center

MDA Car Show

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/03/03/42nd-annual-mda-car-show-rides-into-berglund-center/

Sunday

Roanoke Arts Pop

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/03/01/taubman-presents-art-pop/

MDA Car Show

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/03/03/42nd-annual-mda-car-show-rides-into-berglund-center/

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of man reported missing from local hospital found in Salem
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Main risks for Friday's storms would be damaging winds and minor flooding. Another risk is the...
Tracking showers through 9PM; strong winds build in behind
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Frank Distefano mug
Man accused of threatening police officer jailed after being shot

Latest News

WDBJ7 photo
No. 8 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team defeats Hurricanes 68-42 in ACC Tournament
Rain falls on power lines in downtown Roanoke Friday night.
AEP crews on standby in case weekend weather impacts power lines
More than a thousand students packaged meals throughout Friday for Ukrainian refugees.
Liberty University students package 272,000 meals for Ukrainian refugees
Amazon pauses construction on phase 2 of HQ2 project in northern Virginia.
Amazon pauses construction on second phase of HQ2