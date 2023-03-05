Birthdays
One person shot at Roanoke Co. apartment complex during home break-in

Police say they were called to North Point Apartments for a break-in, and the homeowner told...
Police say they were called to North Point Apartments for a break-in, and the homeowner told officers they had used their firearm.(KBTX)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating a break-in that led to one person being shot at an apartment complex.

Police say they got the call just before 2:45 this morning at North Point Apartments.

Police say they were called for a break-in, and the homeowner advised they had used their firearm.

A person was shot and taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the homeowner is fully cooperating at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

