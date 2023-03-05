South Boston Speedway ownership considers selling venue

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of South Boston Speedway announced that they are exploring options to sell the venue.

The Mattioli family has owned the speedway for 25 years, and it has become one of the most competitive short tracks in the country.

During the time of exploration, the speedway operations will remain unchanged as the speedway will continue its commitment to the teams and fans.

The speedway posted an official statement on social media Saturday.

