Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

South Boston Speedway ownership considers selling venue

In an official statement, the speedway says during the time of exploration, operations will...
In an official statement, the speedway says during the time of exploration, operations will remain unchanged.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of South Boston Speedway announced that they are exploring options to sell the venue.

The Mattioli family has owned the speedway for 25 years, and it has become one of the most competitive short tracks in the country.

During the time of exploration, the speedway operations will remain unchanged as the speedway will continue its commitment to the teams and fans.

The speedway posted an official statement on social media Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 13-year-old Shaun...
UPDATE: Albemarle County 8-year-old and 13-year-old have been found safe
Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter
VHSL Hall of Famer, former Pulaski Co. football coach Hicks dies
Body of man reported missing from local hospital found in Salem
Malayshia Solomon's vigil was held Wednesday.
12-year-old victim’s mother says boyfriend shot her daughter, court documents show
Padgett Jr. has been charged in connection with an explosion at a residents in Amherst County.
Madison Heights man arrested after explosion reported at Amherst County home

Latest News

VT men’s basketball gets 82-60 win over Florida St. to end regular season
WDBJ7 photo
No. 8 Virginia Tech women’s basketball reaches first ACC final after defeating No. 13 Duke 58-37
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
No. 13 Virginia men’s basketball defeats Louisville 75-60, Share ACC regular-season title
Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter
VHSL Hall of Famer, former Pulaski Co. football coach Hicks dies