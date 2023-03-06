Birthdays
AAA Offers Packing Tips and Travel Advice

Use these hacks next time you travel
What to do if the airline loses your checked bag.
What to do if the airline loses your checked bag.
By Natalie Faunce

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Heading out of town sometime soon? Austin Needels, a AAA Travel Advisor, joins us on Here @ Home to offer some travel tips and hacks to make your travel a lot easier.

He not only offers tips when packing your bag, but also offers tips on using luggage trackers and what not to pack.

He also offers tips to protect your trip and why it’s important to book early!

For more information, stop by your local AAA store or visit their website by clicking here.

