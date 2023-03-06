Botetourt County sees an increase in recycling rates

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Botetourt County, the community has increased its recycling efforts for the last three years.

Reports show there’s been a 24% increase in recycling rates since 2019. This year’s rate was about 5% higher than the state’s required rate of 15%.

Virginia’s recycling rate currently sits at about 43%.

Botetourt County partners Recycling & Disposal Solutions, GFL and Kelley’s Garbage Collection for the community’s recycling.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.