Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia

The 74,000-square-foot store would be at the exit 211 interchange on I-64
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Buc-ee’s - a store known as a one-stop-shop for travel needs - is being planned for New Kent.

New Kent Economic Development says in a Facebook post that Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on Interstate 64.

The plans include:

  • 120 fueling positions
  • 557 parking spaces
  • 24 Tesla charging spaces
  • 10 bus/RV parking spaces.

“A Conditional Use Permit has been submitted to the County’s Planning and Zoning Department,” New Kent Economic Development said. “The Applicant’s request for this Conditional Use Permit is solely limited to the review and approval of a proposed sign plan.”

If approved, the store is expected to open in 2027.

