Children can receive free books with a new library program in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Families got together on Sunday to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and kick off a new library program in Patrick County.

Children enjoyed listening to classics like Cat in the Hat and Green Eggs and Ham. Parents also learned about “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” program coming to Patrick County.

Families that sign up for the program will get a free book each month for kids under the age of five.

It’s free to register.

