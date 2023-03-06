Children can receive free books with a new library program in Patrick County

Birthdays
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Families got together on Sunday to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and kick off a new library program in Patrick County.

Children enjoyed listening to classics like Cat in the Hat and Green Eggs and Ham. Parents also learned about “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” program coming to Patrick County.

Families that sign up for the program will get a free book each month for kids under the age of five.

It’s free to register.

