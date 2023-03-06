Danville to add residential housing between Monument Street and Berryman Avenue

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city is planning to redevelop the area between Monument Street and Berryman Avenue area in an effort to provide additional housing for families in the area.

The 17-acre project area consists of 110 lots with up to 2.36 acres each.

The city plans to develop residential properties such as single and multi-family homes for all income ranges.

“We are looking for a lot of multifamily and single family homes at once,” said Susan McCulloch, Division Director for Housing and Development for Danville. “So, the city did take the initiative to use that plan and get that mass number of parcels in an acreage so that there could be a really big development that could occur in a timely fashion.”

The city sent out a request for proposals in February. They are currently reviewing the proposals to find the best fit for the community.

“The recommendation is to build 80 houses a year to catch up, so we have quite a gap to fill. We also have the future employees that will be coming here and are here looking for new homes and people who are already here needing homes. So, the city hoped to really put a spark into a developer’s eyes by having that RFP go out and be responded to,” added McCulloch.

They hope to also put a spark in the community’s eyes by turning some of the narrow roads like Beauregard Street into walking trails for the neighborhood.

“For everyone who is wanting to move up to different housing and looking for multifamily or single family, we are listening to you. We are moving as quickly as we can, and we hope to have some really good products in the pipeline soon,” explained McCulloch.

They plan to conduct interviews next week and hope to decide who the developers will be by March 31.

