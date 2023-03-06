Birthdays
Details for services honoring late coach Hicks, flags to be lowered in Pulaski Co.

Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter(Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Joel Hicks, the beloved Pulaski Co. High School football coach that died last week at the age of 81, will be honored at a memorial service on Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m. at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium - Joel Hicks Field.

The field is located at 5414 Cougar Trail Road in Dublin.

The Office of Pulaski Co. Administrator, Jonathan D. Sweet, has released an order for all Pulaski Co. flags to be flown at half-staff on all buildings and grounds. This will be in effect countywide on Tuesday, March 7 at sunrise and last through sunset on Thursday, March 9.

