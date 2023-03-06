Birthdays
Dog dies in Danville house fire

House fire in Danville.
House fire in Danville.(Danville Fire Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A dog died in a house fire in Danville Monday morning, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews say they responded at 5:43 a.m. to the 600 block of Arlington Rd and found a split-level home with heavy fire and smoke extending through the roof and vending out the gable end.

At first, crews went inside the home to extinguish the fire but were ordered to exit due to parts of the roof starting to collapse and additional crews were called to the scene for support. Crews remained on scene conducting overhaul and salvage operations until 11:53 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Danville Fire Department was assisted by the Danville Police Department, Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Electric Department and the Danville Water and Gas Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

