Grown Here at Home: Nominate an Ag Superhero to be on a trading card

DOWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - About 250,000 people will make their way to the State Fair of Virginia. It’s a good time with all the rides and entertainment. Plus, there’s always a big emphasis on agriculture. It fits for where we live. Agriculture is the number one industry in Virginia and forestry is number three.

“Most people are five to six generations removed from the farm and don’t really know a farmer; and we have such an incredible plethora of individuals here in Virginia representing ag and forestry,” said Sarah Jane Thomsen, manager of agriculture education for The Meadow Event Park.

That’s why the State Fair wants you to nominate someone you think is an Ag Superhero. Twelve people will be put on trading cards. Just like a baseball card, their picture will be on the front, with information about them on the back. You can nominate anyone who works in agriculture or natural resources. They can be a farmer, a credit lender or even an extension agent.

“We also want to see those trade skills, so, the lineman that’s coming out and making sure the farm has power, or the mechanic, or the truck driver. We also want to see natural resources people -- those in wildlife resources and forestry. We work a lot with marine resources and aquaculture, so all of those industries represent Virginia agriculture and natural resources,” Thomsen explained.

You have until March 8, 2023, to submit your nomination. Click here to submit your nomination.

“People who aren’t selected this year, they’ll definitely be carried into consideration for future years because the goals is to release new individuals every year,” Thomsen said.

The 12 Ag Superheroes will be showcased at the State Fair during the Educational Expo. The fair runs from September 22 through October 1 in Doswell.

