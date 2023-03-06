Birthdays
High schoolers compete in robotics competition at Blacksburg High School

The winning teams will compete in Houston in April
The winning teams will compete in Houston in April
By Isabella Ledonne and Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 39 high school robotics teams from across the Commonwealth built robots at Blacksburg High School over the weekend.

FIRST Chesapeake District invited the high school teams to innovate robotic technology in a two-day competition. This year’s competition encouraged teams to see the potential of energy storage.

Teams earned points by using their robots to create sustainable links in the grid.

The top teams from this weekend will compete at the World Championship in Houston at the end of April.

