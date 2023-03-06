Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday

A doctor and WWII veteran celebrated 100 years of life with 13 other centenarians Sunday.
By News 12 Connecticut, Inc. staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC.) – A doctor and World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.

Harold Batt was a practicing radiologist until just a few years ago and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m 100 years old today and I feel great,” he said.

Batt’s 100th birthday happened to coincide with the annual centenarian celebration at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Batt was joined by 13 others who were also celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal was also on hand for the festivities.

Copyright 2023 NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC. via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Police say they were called to North Point Apartments for a break-in, and the homeowner told...
One person shot at Roanoke Co. apartment complex during home break-in
Another storm system approaches the area on Friday.
Mild tonight with increasing winds

Latest News

The state's rate sits at 43%.
Botetourt County sees an increase in recycling rates
Monument Berryman Redevelopment Area
Danville to add residential housing between Monument Street and Berryman Avenue
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter
Details for services honoring late coach Hicks, flags to be lowered in Pulaski Co.
Check out these tips from AAA before packing for your next trip!
AAA Packing Trips for 2023 Travel