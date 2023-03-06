Injured hiker rescued from mountain in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An injured hiker was rescued from near the top of a mountain in-between Giles County and Pulaski County Saturday afternoon, according to the Giles Lifesaving and Rescue Squad, Inc.

Crews say the incident occurred at 3:46 p.m. and resulted in Eggleston VFD and Pembroke VFD being called in for additional help.

The Pearisburg VFD was called in for help due to the extreme terrain. Eventually, crews were able to get to the hiker and stabilize their injuries and safely transport them to get medical assistance.

The scene was cleared at around 6:45 p.m., according to crews.

