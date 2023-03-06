Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Injured hiker rescued from mountain in Giles County

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday night.(Source: MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An injured hiker was rescued from near the top of a mountain in-between Giles County and Pulaski County Saturday afternoon, according to the Giles Lifesaving and Rescue Squad, Inc.

Crews say the incident occurred at 3:46 p.m. and resulted in Eggleston VFD and Pembroke VFD being called in for additional help.

The Pearisburg VFD was called in for help due to the extreme terrain. Eventually, crews were able to get to the hiker and stabilize their injuries and safely transport them to get medical assistance.

The scene was cleared at around 6:45 p.m., according to crews.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County
Police say they were called to North Point Apartments for a break-in, and the homeowner told...
One person shot at Roanoke Co. apartment complex during home break-in
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter
VHSL Hall of Famer, former Pulaski Co. football coach Hicks dies

Latest News

Celebration Of Life For Malayshia Solomon Happening Monday
Celebration Of Life For Malayshia Solomon Happening Monday
Watch all this week at 6pm for stories on severe weather preparedness.
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 6, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 6, 2023
Children Can Receive Free Books With A New Library Program in Patrick County
Children Can Receive Free Books With A New Library Program in Patrick County