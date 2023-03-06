Birthdays
JMU Women’s basketball wins conference championship

The Dukes beats Texas Southern 81-51
JMU Basketball generic
JMU Basketball generic(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU Women’s basketball team has won the Sun Belt Conference Championship!

The Dukes beat Texas Southern in the Championship game after beating Marshall in the Quarterfinals and Old Dominion in the Semifinals.

Peyton McDaniel scored 30 points on 10-11 shooting from the field, including 7-7 from three.

Kiki Jefferson also contributed with 22 points, shooting 8-13 from the field.

