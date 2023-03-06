Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Learn to Identify and Prevent Human Trafficking

Course to understand the different forms it takes
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday, March 9th at 4pm the public is invited to Roanoke’s Main library downtown to take part in a one-hour course with Diego Luque, Campaign Specialist Blue Campaign with the Department of Homeland Security.

Charlsie Parker with Roanoke’s Main Library Branch, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us more about what you can expect during this course.

She explains how attendees will learn how to identify and prevent human trafficking by understanding the different forms it takes and the best ways to take timely and effective action on their suspicions.

Listen in on our conversation about how you can attend.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Police say they were called to North Point Apartments for a break-in, and the homeowner told...
One person shot at Roanoke Co. apartment complex during home break-in
Another storm system approaches the area on Friday.
Mild tonight with increasing winds
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

Understanding the alerts.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Understand the Alerts
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Charlsie Parker with Roanoke’s Main Library Branch, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us more...
Here@Home: Identifying Human Trafficking Educational Workshop
What to do if the airline loses your checked bag.
AAA Offers Packing Tips and Travel Advice