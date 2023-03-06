Learn to Identify and Prevent Human Trafficking

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday, March 9th at 4pm the public is invited to Roanoke’s Main library downtown to take part in a one-hour course with Diego Luque, Campaign Specialist Blue Campaign with the Department of Homeland Security.

Charlsie Parker with Roanoke’s Main Library Branch, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us more about what you can expect during this course.

She explains how attendees will learn how to identify and prevent human trafficking by understanding the different forms it takes and the best ways to take timely and effective action on their suspicions.

Listen in on our conversation about how you can attend.

