‘Say What?’ Wild stories of the week recap

(WDBJ) - “Say What?” is a weekly review, having some fun looking back at the more random stories that hit our website and social channels.

Check them out on WDBJ7.com:

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/03/03/photos-zoo-welcomes-third-baby-elephant-just-over-year/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/28/woman-accused-selling-meth-ice-cream-truck/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/03/02/youth-basketball-board-suspends-rest-season-after-parking-lot-brawl-between-parents/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/03/01/harry-meghan-asked-leave-uk-home-further-royal-rift/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/03/02/girl-falls-bungee-trampoline-mall/

https://www.wdbj7.com/video/2023/02/28/new-kissing-device-sends-remote-smooches/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/03/01/disney-loving-man-lands-guinness-world-record-most-consecutive-visits-disneyland/

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.