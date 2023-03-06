Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia

WDBJ7 Meteorologists are getting you ready for severe weather season
Watch all this week at 6pm for stories on severe weather preparedness.
Watch all this week at 6pm for stories on severe weather preparedness.(WDBJ7)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Severe weather season lasts year-round across Virginia. But the warm months offer some of the most unique and often deadliest weather risks. We see everything from flooding to lightning, severe storms, and even rare cases, tornadoes.

The WDBJ7 Weather Team wants to make sure you’re as prepared as possible for anything Mother Nature throws our way.

We are partnering with the National Weather Service and Virginia Department of Emergency Management to bring you life-saving tips, debunk some of the misinformation you may have learned over the years, and look at how our severe weather threats are changing.

Join us for stories weeknights at 6 p.m. on WDBJ7. Then, watch STORMWISE: A Severe Weather Special, Friday at 10:30 p.m. on WZBJ24.

MONDAY: Severe Weather Safety: Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose looks at the changing weather patterns and examines which threats we could be facing more of in the years to come.

TUESDAY: Tornado Drill at 9:45 a.m. - Catherine Maxwell debunks some of those biggest tornado myths.

WEDNESDAY: Lightning Safety

THURSDAY: Flash Flooding Safety and new data coming our way in Virginia to give advance flooding notice.

FRIDAY: Playing it safe while recreating outdoors. Camping and boating safety.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County
Police say they were called to North Point Apartments for a break-in, and the homeowner told...
One person shot at Roanoke Co. apartment complex during home break-in
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Credit: @Shaynegraham17/Twitter
VHSL Hall of Famer, former Pulaski Co. football coach Hicks dies

Latest News

Appalachian Power releases Sunday update after storms
Appalachian Power releases outage update following storms
Appalachian Power Ready To Respond To Outages After Bad Weather
Appalachian Power Ready To Respond To Outages After Bad Weather
Appalachian Power helps customers prepare for potential outages