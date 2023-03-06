Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Severe weather season lasts year-round across Virginia. But the warm months offer some of the most unique and often deadliest weather risks. We see everything from flooding to lightning, severe storms, and even rare cases, tornadoes.

The WDBJ7 Weather Team wants to make sure you’re as prepared as possible for anything Mother Nature throws our way.

We are partnering with the National Weather Service and Virginia Department of Emergency Management to bring you life-saving tips, debunk some of the misinformation you may have learned over the years, and look at how our severe weather threats are changing.

Join us for stories weeknights at 6 p.m. on WDBJ7. Then, watch STORMWISE: A Severe Weather Special, Friday at 10:30 p.m. on WZBJ24.

MONDAY: Severe Weather Safety: Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose looks at the changing weather patterns and examines which threats we could be facing more of in the years to come.

TUESDAY: Tornado Drill at 9:45 a.m. - Catherine Maxwell debunks some of those biggest tornado myths.

WEDNESDAY: Lightning Safety

THURSDAY: Flash Flooding Safety and new data coming our way in Virginia to give advance flooding notice.

FRIDAY: Playing it safe while recreating outdoors. Camping and boating safety.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.