ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This spring, nonprofits in Bedford and Franklin Counties are working to raise money to help people in our hometowns.

Here @ Home welcomes Lisa Liets the executive director for SML Good Neighbors, Karen Hughes with Reel Connections, and Andrea Fansler with the Smith Mountain Lake to talk about this second annual event that is seeing a lot of growth.

Listen to our conversation about how you can get involved and how local nonprofits can benefit from this event.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.