SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County to host ‘Pay What They Weigh’ adoption event

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Animals at the SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County will only cost what they weigh this week.

The SPCA is hosting their ‘Pay What They Weigh’ event this Tuesday through Saturday as part of the national Tour for Life 2023 adoption event.

The adoption fee for all animals except puppies under four months will be the same as their weight.

Around 28,000 animals have been adopted nationally through the Tour for Life event since it started in 2001.

“It just seems to be really popular,” said Catherine Gupton, Executive Director of the SPCA. “It sparks people’s interest in their animals weight in making sure that they’re a healthy weight because it brings down the adoption prices.”

They will also have a walk-in wellness clinic to provide basic veterinary care on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

