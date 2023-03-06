Two robbery suspects arrested in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department arrested two men in connection to a February convenience store robbery, according to the department.

36-year-old Calvin Hughes Jr., was arrested and charged with robbery, attempted malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting a firearm in an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, and reckless handling of a firearm. 18-year-old Arshay Haley was also arrested and charged with armed robbery and brandishing a firearm.

The robbery occurred at the Sunrise convenience store located in the 500 block of Memorial Drive.

Police say that at around 8:40 p.m. on February 15th, the Sunrise convenience store reported that two black men, whom police allege was Highes and Haley, entered the store, one of whom was described as being 6′0″ tall in a gray jacket with a mask on his face and armed with a machete. The other man was described as being 5′6″ tall, wearing a multicolored jacket, and was armed with a handgun and demanding the cashier to open the register.

Both men left the store after obtaining an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

Hughes and Haley are being held without bond at the Danville City Jail.

