AGING IN PLACE: Women’s History Month shines a light on the demands placed on women caregivers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Research shows that women care for members of their family more than their male counterparts.

According to Kim Whiter of Eldercare Solutions, there is a typical profile of a person in a caring role:

A 49 yr old woman of color, working full-time, part of sandwich generation.

“Family care situations come with a considerable amount of strain, specifically negative effects on physical, mental, and social health,” says Whiter.

She says they include:

Decreased quality of life

Tough emotions

Unhappiness.

Financial strain

Whiter says there is support available for these women caregivers.

“Personal Care Agencies like Care Advantage help offset the burden and other impacts of care on family caretakers. The agency can be a “sitter” once a week so a daughter can have a date night with her SO, or go to the movies with her children. They offer respite care so a family can go on vacation.”

Whiter has also written a handy guidebook to help caregivers find the support they need. It’s called “Hacks for Long-Term Care: Ideas for tackling the overwhelming costs of elder care.” You can find it here.

You can find more information on the Care Advantage website.

