Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

AGING IN PLACE: Women’s History Month shines a light on the demands placed on women caregivers

More than 25 million women in the U-S are caring for a family member or friend
The demanding role of caregiver can a woman's physical, mental, and social health
The demanding role of caregiver can a woman's physical, mental, and social health(Amy Pearman - Boyd Pearman Photography | Amy Pearman)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Research shows that women care for members of their family more than their male counterparts.

According to Kim Whiter of Eldercare Solutions, there is a typical profile of a person in a caring role:

A 49 yr old woman of color, working full-time, part of sandwich generation.

“Family care situations come with a considerable amount of strain, specifically negative effects on physical, mental, and social health,” says Whiter.

She says they include:

Decreased quality of life

Tough emotions

Unhappiness.

Financial strain

Whiter says there is support available for these women caregivers.

“Personal Care Agencies like Care Advantage help offset the burden and other impacts of care on family caretakers. The agency can be a “sitter” once a week so a daughter can have a date night with her SO, or go to the movies with her children. They offer respite care so a family can go on vacation.”

Whiter has also written a handy guidebook to help caregivers find the support they need. It’s called “Hacks for Long-Term Care: Ideas for tackling the overwhelming costs of elder care.” You can find it here.

You can find more information on the Care Advantage website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Powerball
$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
36-year-old Calvin Hughes Jr., and 18-year-old Arshay Haley were arrested on multiple charges.
Two robbery suspects arrested in Danville

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 7, 2023
Strong gusty winds with some nice sunshine.
Tuesday March 7, Morning FastCast
Local Ice Cream Favorite Welcomes Back Customers Early For The Season
Credit: Botetourt Co. Sheriff's Office
Reported armed suspect wanted on assault and battery charges out of Botetourt Co.