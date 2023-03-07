Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

‘Be All You Can Be’: Army brings back old ad slogan

FILE - A new ad campaign featuring the revived slogan was scheduled to roll out Wednesday.
FILE - A new ad campaign featuring the revived slogan was scheduled to roll out Wednesday.(U.S. Army / Jensen Guillory)
By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — Visiting with rank-and-file troops Tuesday in Georgia, the U.S. Army’s top general had a young soldier dial up his father for a cellphone conversation in which he praised the man’s son for enlisting.

“You can be anything you want in the Army,” Army Chief of Staff James McConville told 25-year-old Spc. Benjamin Soares and his dad on the other end of the phone. “You can be all you can be.”

If McConville’s words sound familiar to the parents of the latest generation joining the military, they should. The Army is bringing back the “Be All You Can Be” slogan that dominated its recruiting advertisements for two decades starting in 1981.

A new ad campaign featuring the revived slogan was scheduled to roll out Wednesday. A nearly two-minute preview video for the campaign features soldiers jumping out of airplanes, working on helicopters, climbing obstacle courses and diving underwater. A voiceover says: “We bring out the best in the people who serve, because America calls for nothing less.”

The video ends with a sparse piano reprising the melody of the soaring jingle from the original “Be All You Can Be” ads that implored young Americans to “find your future in the Army.”

The trade publication Advertising Age once ranked “Be All You Can Be” among the 20 greatest ad campaigns of all time. In 2001, before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the wars that followed in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Army revamped its recruiting ads. Newer slogans included “Army of One” and “Army Strong.”

So why dust off “Be All You Can Be” after more than 20 years?

“Why wouldn’t you bring back success?” McConville told reporters during his trip Tuesday to Fort Stewart, the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

“The reason we’re bringing back ‘Be All You Can Be,’ I think it describes exactly what we want for parents and young men and women,” McConville said. He added: “I’m just like any other parent: I want my kids to have an opportunity to do great things in life, to have an impact, be part of something bigger than themselves, to have a purpose. And I don’t think there’s any better place than the Army.”

The new ad campaign comes as the Army tries to rebound from its worst recruiting year in decades. As U.S. military branches struggled to meet recruiting goals across the board, the Army fell 25% short of its goal of 60,000.

This year, the Army had set the ambitious goal of adding 65,000 new recruits, which Army Secretary Christine Wormuth has called a “stretch goal.”

The return of “Be All You Can Be” is just one aspect of a broader recruiting effort in which the Army is offering cash bonuses and accelerated promotions for young enlistees who exceed baseline requirements and successfully refer others to join.

McConville said he’s hopeful the new ad campaign will help inspire new recruits.

“We want to give everyone an opportunity to do one of the most important things they can in life,” the general said. “And I think they’ll look back on their service and look back on it proudly.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Powerball
$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Credit: Botetourt Co. Sheriff's Office
Reported armed suspect wanted on assault and battery charges out of Botetourt Co.

Latest News

Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside
Watch all this week at 6pm for stories on severe weather preparedness.
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia
A crowd of around 100 gathered at the Shelby County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to demand...
Tyre Nichols probe: 7 from Memphis police fired, 1 retired
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America