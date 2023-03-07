Bond appeal denied for man accused of killing his dogs in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County judge denied a bond appeal for Terry Michel on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old confessed to killing his two black labs, Colby and Caleb, on February 16th, according to court documents obtained by WDBJ7.

Michel faces two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report, and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

