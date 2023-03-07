Birthdays
Bond appeal denied for man accused of killing his dogs in Franklin County

Terry Eugene Michel
Terry Eugene Michel(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County judge denied a bond appeal for Terry Michel on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old confessed to killing his two black labs, Colby and Caleb, on February 16th, according to court documents obtained by WDBJ7.

Michel faces two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report, and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

