Celebration of life held for Malayshia Solomon, 12-year-old shot and killed in Lynchburg

Malayshia Solomon
Malayshia Solomon
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Court records show a 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed in her home a little over a week ago. Police say she died shortly after she arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital. Today, Malayshia Solomon was laid to rest.

To know Malayshia Solomon was to love her.

“But she was real fun, real nice,” said Kaylani Allen.

Allen says she met Malayshia in the first grade, Allen says their friendship continued as they grew up and attended Dunbar Middle school together.

“She was really pretty, really sweet, really funny. Always had some jokes about somebody,” explained Allen.

Shirts filled with pictures of Malayshia flooded the church steps as people said their last goodbye.

Allen like many of her family and friends wore red to the celebration of life--which they say was her favorite color.

Along with her bright and loving qualities, Malayshia is remembered for her athletic abilities.

“Anything you want to do for her. Like, say you want to run track. Run for Malayshia, if you want to play basketball hoop for Malayshia, cheer for Malayshia. Anything you do let her live through you kind of,” added Allen.

Her friends say they will be honoring her in everything they do. According to her obituary, Malayshia would have turned 13 on March 22.

No charges have been pressed in this case at this time.

